Under the Covers

It is so cold this morning that I feel like I should have gone to bed last night wearing a sweater. When I sleep, I almost always wear a T-shirt and no pants because my legs get ridiculously hot at night. I’m generally a #5 on this chart—but from past comments, I’m guessing a fair number of you are solid #20s.
As I write this, it’s –6 degrees, with a projected high of 4. Thank goodness it’s my work-from-home day. The very first thing I did this morning—after feeding Isabella—was make a hot cup of tea and pull on sweatpants and a hoodie. I may overheat when I sleep, but the moment I get out of bed? I’m instantly frozen.
Winter really does keep us humble. 🥶🫖
* * * * * Red Alert * * * * *
Possible spoiler ahead…
On a completely different note—has anyone else watched the latest episode of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy? It feels increasingly clear to me that Jay-Den is a gay Klingon. He’s played by Karim Diané, who is unmistakably gay, and the show has already teased that Jay-Den will have a romantic storyline at some point.
I originally assumed that would be Kyle from episode three, but after this week’s episode… I’m not so sure. The scene between Jay-Den and Darem felt very sexually charged. I genuinely thought they were about to kiss.
Was it just me, or did anyone else feel that spark too?
No comments:
Post a Comment