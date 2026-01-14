Quiet Morning

Some mornings the words just don’t show up, and today is one of those. My mind feels completely blank, with nothing exciting—or even mildly interesting—happening to spark a post. I’m sitting here with my coffee, staring at the screen, very aware that this is what writer’s block looks like in real time. So if this feels a little quiet, that’s why. Sometimes showing up with nothing to say is still showing up.
1 comment:
Sometimes, even showing up with nothing on your body is already a sign of being present.
Post a Comment