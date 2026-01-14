Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Quiet Morning


Some mornings the words just don’t show up, and today is one of those. My mind feels completely blank, with nothing exciting—or even mildly interesting—happening to spark a post. I’m sitting here with my coffee, staring at the screen, very aware that this is what writer’s block looks like in real time. So if this feels a little quiet, that’s why. Sometimes showing up with nothing to say is still showing up.

uvdp said...

Sometimes, even showing up with nothing on your body is already a sign of being present.

January 14, 2026 at 6:27 AM

