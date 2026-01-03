Moment of Zen: Fireside

It’s been bitterly cold here lately. Last night, my apartment felt especially unforgiving—one of those nights when no number of layers quite does the trick. I found myself wishing I were curled up in front of a fireplace, mug of hot chocolate in hand, wrapped in a man’s arms. But at this moment, honestly, just the fire would be enough.
Few days ago I bought an electric blanket on Amazon as I'm single and without a BF to warm me up in bed. You should have one too.
I preheat my bed for 15 minutes before going to bed and I can get in warm sheets. No problem it has a timer to stop it when I go to sleep.
For the fire place 6 years ago I bought an electric fireplace to put on the wall of my living room. It's room a bit cold during winter and this fireplace provide the extra heat needed to make it more confortable while watching TV and give a cosy atmosphere to the room.
I bought an electric blanket about a month ago, and it too has a timer. I usually set it to turn off and hour or two after I fall asleep. My legs tend to get hot while sleeping, so I don’t need it on for much longer than it takes for me to fall asleep.
I have an electric blanket called Scott. I just plug him in and I warm up quickly. Plus he has other benefits for me.
"an electric blanket " ! Warning, this can be dangerous ! Opt for duvets and comforters filled with goose down, like the ones our grandmothers used.
