Living in the Truth We Know

Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.—John 8:32
John 8:32 is one of those verses that lingers. It doesn’t rush us. Jesus speaks about truth as something we come to know—something lived into over time. For LGBTQ+ Christians, that truth often unfolds differently depending on where we are, who surrounds us, and what safety allows.
Some of us live openly and honestly in the world. Others remain closeted, carefully guarding parts of themselves. Many of us move between the two—out in some spaces, quiet in others. Jesus’ words hold all of that. He does not say, “Declare everything at once and you will be free.” He says, “Remain in my word.” Freedom grows from relationship, not performance.
Truth, in Scripture, is not merely disclosure. It is integrity. It is living without denying the image of God within us. The psalmist writes, “Surely you desire truth in the inner parts” (Psalm 51:6). That inner truth may be fully expressed outwardly—or it may be something you are still learning to honor within yourself. Both can be faithful.
For those who are out, John 8:32 can be a reminder that freedom is not a one-time achievement. Living truthfully requires ongoing courage—especially when the world still questions your dignity or your faith. Staying rooted in truth means resisting the temptation to shrink, soften, or spiritualize away who you are for the comfort of others.
For those who are closeted, this verse is not a condemnation. Silence can be survival. Privacy can be wisdom. Jesus never demands vulnerability where it would cause harm. Truth can exist even when it is held quietly. God is not fooled by appearances, and God is not offended by caution.
What Scripture does challenge is hatred—especially when it is taught as holiness.
Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar.—1 John 4:20
That verse speaks outwardly, but it also speaks inwardly. If the faith we’ve inherited leads us to despise LGBTQ+ people—or ourselves—then something has gone wrong. Love of God and love of people are inseparable. That includes the person you are becoming.
Proverbs reminds us, “Truthful lips endure forever” (Proverbs 12:19). Truth lasts. It does not need to be forced. It does not expire because it is not spoken yet. And Jesus himself says, “I am the way and the truth and the life” (John 14:6). Truth is not an argument to win; it is a presence that walks with us.
Whether you are out, closeted, or somewhere in between, the invitation is the same: do not live at war with yourself. Do not believe that God requires your erasure. The truth that frees us is the truth that affirms our humanity and calls us into love.
Wherever you are today—visible or hidden, confident or uncertain—God is not asking you to rush your story. Freedom grows where love is allowed to breathe. The truth Jesus speaks of does not strip us of safety or dignity; it leads us, gently and faithfully, toward wholeness.
As an aside, when I took Spanish in high school, we had to learn a different Bible verse in Spanish every week. The first one we learned and the only one I can still remember is:
Yo soy el camino, y la verdad, y la vida
—Juan 14:6
No comments:
Post a Comment