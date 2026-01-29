I’ve been reading The Broken Dawn, the first book in The Silver Throne series by Aurora Chatsworth—a gay historical romance set in a fictionalized, pre–World War II Sweden. The novel follows the forbidden love story between Prince Harald and Jakob Eliasberg, a scholarship cadet at a military academy. Their relationship unfolds against rigid class divisions, rising political tension, and the unmistakable shadow of an approaching war, all while the royal family actively opposes their bond.
And honestly? It’s been really good.
It checks a lot of my boxes. I love history. I love m/m romance. I love military history—though my heart will always belong more to World War I than World War II. Still, this novel hits that sweet spot where personal intimacy and looming catastrophe coexist, and I found it hard to put down last night. I eventually had to tell myself: You have to go to work tomorrow. You need sleep. And Isabella will absolutely wake you up earlier than you want her to. (She always does.)
This is Chatsworth’s first novel, and it appears to be self-published. There are a few editing issues—some phrases are definitely overused—but surprisingly few outright typos, especially compared to what you often see in self-published fiction. Overall, the story is engaging, emotionally grounded, and compulsively readable.
Aurora Chatsworth is a pen name, but her background adds an interesting layer to the book. She holds a B.A. in History, which becomes very apparent as you read. Before turning to fiction, she worked as a costume designer for circus, theater, and historical reenactment—then pivoted to law school, spent ten years practicing as an attorney, and later joined the U.S. Diplomatic Service in 2012. She has served overseas in the Caribbean, Europe, and the Middle East. That combination of historical training, visual detail, legal thinking, and diplomatic experience gives the novel a distinctive texture and perspective.
Book two in The Silver Throne series is due out in April, with book three scheduled for October. The Broken Dawn is her first novel under the Aurora Chatsworth name (she also writes on diplomatic policy under her real name), and I’m genuinely looking forward to seeing where the series goes next.
What makes The Broken Dawn especially resonant is how it situates a queer love story in the uneasy calm of prewar Europe—a moment when old hierarchies still held power, even as they were beginning to crack. Same-sex desire existed everywhere in this period, but it survived in secrecy, coded spaces, and stolen moments, particularly within institutions like the military that prized discipline, masculinity, and conformity. By placing Harald and Jakob’s relationship inside a rigid academy and a royal household obsessed with legacy, Chatsworth reminds us that queer history is not a modern invention—it has always unfolded alongside political anxiety, rising nationalism, and the ever-present threat of violence. Their love matters precisely because it exists in the shadows of what we know is coming.
But alas—I’m almost finished with The Broken Dawn, and I won’t have another installment waiting for me for several months. The familiar reader’s melancholy is setting in already.
Thank you Susan for suggesting The Broken Dawn.
No comments:
Post a Comment