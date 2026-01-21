A Migraine’s Shadow

|To see the uncensored pic, click “Read more” below.
While I’m feeling better today, I’m still not 100 percent. I seem to have entered the postdrome phase of my migraine—often called a “migraine hangover.” The symptoms usually include fatigue, difficulty concentrating, head tenderness, and mood changes.
For me, I think of it as a shadow headache. The headache is still there, just not as intense—like it’s hiding in the background. I also tend to get brain fog during this phase, when thoughts and movements feel slower than usual, as if everything is happening a half-step behind.
That being said, I’m going to skip a poetry post this week. I’m just not up to writing one right now. I have class preparations and meetings today, and while I wish I could stay home another day to recover, tomorrow I’m out for my first appointment with my new neurologist at the Headache Clinic. Then it’s right back into things with a class first thing Friday morning.
Sometimes listening to your body means easing up where you can—and this week, poetry will have to wait.
I don’t usually post images like this two days in a row, but this one was too perfect not to use.
now that's more it like, smooth & ready!
It must be torture to have to work with a migraine headache. You should be able to call in sick.
Enough with the monkey business. I couldn’t find read more. Have you tried ice on the back of your head at this stage. Takes about 20 minutes. Try it if you can. You have nothing to lose but the coffee.
Found it.
Let’s hope your new neurologist can guide you in a new direction. Is there a social group on line for migraine sufferers that you could try a new approach?
