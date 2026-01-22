Reporting to Sickbay

I got a little distracted this morning watching Starfleet Academy and completely forgot to write a post. It happens.
There’s not much exciting to report today, but I am seeing my new neurologist for the first time. I’ve been waiting nearly three years for the Headache Clinic to hire a new permanent neurologist, so this appointment has been a long time coming. I’m cautiously optimistic—and really hoping this one sticks around.
She seems fresh out of medical school—very Dr. Bashir energy—though I’m realistic enough to know she won’t be nearly as distractingly attractive.
And since I haven’t posted an Isabella Pic of the Week in a while, here’s one for this week. 🐾
