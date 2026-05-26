So We’ll Go No More a Roving
By George Gordon Byron
So, we’ll go no more a roving
So late into the night,
Though the heart be still as loving,
And the moon be still as bright.
For the sword outwears its sheath,
And the soul wears out the breast,
And the heart must pause to breathe,
And love itself have rest.
Though the night was made for loving,
And the day returns too soon,
Yet we’ll go no more a roving
By the light of the moon.
About the Poem
One of the things I’ve always loved about poetry is how a short poem can contain an entire lifetime of emotion. George Gordon Byron’s “So We’ll Go No More a Roving” is one of those poems. It is brief, simple, and deeply human. Beneath its quiet words is a reflection on love, exhaustion, desire, aging, and the realization that even the strongest heart cannot burn endlessly without rest.
There is something especially poignant in the line, “And love itself have rest.” For LGBTQ+ people, especially those who have spent years hiding, searching, or struggling simply to be themselves, that line can strike a particularly deep chord. Sometimes we spend so much of our lives fighting to be accepted, loved, and understood that we forget the soul also needs peace. Byron reminds us that even passion must pause to breathe.
The poem does not deny love or beauty. The moon is still bright, and the heart is still loving. Instead, it acknowledges that we are human beings with limits. There is wisdom in recognizing when to rest, when to be still, and when to simply let ourselves exist quietly beneath the moonlight rather than endlessly chasing it.
“So We’ll Go No More a Roving” was written by Byron in 1817 and published after his death. Though only twelve lines long, it captures themes common to Romantic poetry: love, longing, weariness, mortality, and the tension between passion and limitation.
The poem is believed to reflect Byron’s own exhaustion from the emotional and physical excesses of his life. Byron was famous not only for his poetry but also for his scandals, affairs, travels, and restless spirit. Yet in this poem, there is a surprising quietness. Instead of dramatic heartbreak, the speaker simply acknowledges that endless wandering and endless passion cannot continue forever.
One of the poem’s greatest strengths is its balance between beauty and sadness. The moon is still bright. Love still exists. Desire has not vanished. But the speaker recognizes that the body and soul need rest. It is a gentle meditation on human limits rather than a rejection of love itself.
About the Poet
George Gordon Byron (1788–1824), better known as Lord Byron, was one of the leading figures of the Romantic movement in English literature. Known for works such as Don Juan and Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage, Byron became famous throughout Europe for both his poetry and his controversial personal life.
Byron’s relationships, emotional intensity, and defiance of social expectations contributed to his enduring reputation as the archetypal “Byronic hero.” Though discussions of sexuality in his era were often hidden or coded, many scholars have noted Byron’s relationships with both women and men, making him an important figure in queer literary history as well.
He died in 1824 while assisting the Greek fight for independence from the Ottoman Empire, cementing both his literary legend and his reputation as a passionate, restless romantic figure.
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