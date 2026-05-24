Trusting the Unseen Path

“Just as you do not know how the breath comes to the bones in the mother’s womb, so you do not know the work of God, who makes everything.”
— Ecclesiastes 11:5
There are moments in life when we desperately want answers. We want to know why certain doors closed, why some prayers seemed unanswered, why our journeys have taken difficult turns, or why we were made the way we are. For many LGBTQ+ Christians, these questions can become especially heavy when faith and identity seem to collide with the expectations of others.
Yet Ecclesiastes reminds us of a profound truth: we do not fully understand the work of God.
The writer points to the mystery of life itself. We cannot see how breath becomes life or how a child is formed in the womb, yet it happens according to the creative work of God. In the same way, we cannot always see where God is leading us or fully understand His purposes while we are living through them. Faith often means trusting before we understand.
The Bible repeatedly reminds us that God’s vision is greater than our own:
“For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.” — Jeremiah 29:11
That promise was spoken to people living in uncertainty and exile. They could not see the ending of the story yet, but God could. Many LGBTQ+ believers know what it feels like to live in uncertainty — wondering if there is a place for us in the Church, questioning whether we are truly loved by God, or fearing that our lives somehow fall outside His plan. But Scripture consistently tells us otherwise: God does not abandon His children.
Psalm 139 beautifully declares:
“I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” — Psalm 139:14
You are not an accident. Your capacity to love, your compassion, your resilience, your spirit — none of these are mistakes. Even when others fail to understand you, God still sees you fully and lovingly.
Sometimes we wish God would reveal the entire roadmap of our lives. Instead, He often gives us just enough light for the next step. Proverbs reminds us:
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own insight. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” — Proverbs 3:5–6
Trusting God does not mean pretending life is easy or that we never struggle. It means believing that even when we cannot see the whole picture, God is still at work within it. The painful seasons, the lonely moments, the unexpected detours — none of them are wasted in God’s hands.
Romans 8:28 offers another reassurance:
“We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.”
Notice that Paul does not say all things are good. Some experiences are genuinely painful. But God can still bring goodness, growth, healing, and love out of even the hardest chapters of our lives.
Faith is often about learning to trust the unseen work of God. Just as seeds grow beneath the soil long before we witness the flower, God may be shaping our lives in ways we cannot yet perceive. What feels confusing today may someday reveal itself as grace.
So if you find yourself uncertain about the future, remember this: God’s understanding is far greater than ours, and His love for you is deeper than fear, shame, or rejection. You may not understand every step of your journey, but you can trust that God walks beside you through all of it.
And sometimes, faith simply means taking the next step while believing that God already sees the road ahead.
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