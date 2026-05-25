Happy Memorial Day!

I woke up this morning, fed Isabella, and then realized something wonderful—it’s a holiday, and I can go right back to bed. There are few better feelings than knowing you can pull the covers back up, settle in, and drift off for a little while longer without worrying about work.
So that’s exactly what I plan to do.
I hope everyone has a relaxing and peaceful Memorial Day, whether you’re spending it with family, grilling outside, traveling, or simply enjoying a quiet day at home. And today, we should also remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to this country and the sacrifices they made.
As for me and Isabella, we’ll be celebrating the holiday with more sleep.
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