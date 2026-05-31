“Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another.” — Romans 12:10
Tomorrow marks the beginning of Pride Month. Across the world, LGBTQ+ people will celebrate their identities, honor those who fought for equality, and remember those whose courage made it possible for many of us to live more openly today.
Before Pride Month begins, however, it is worth reflecting on the foundation upon which any healthy community must be built: love.
In Romans 12:10, Paul writes:
“Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another.”
At the heart of Christian living is a call to love one another deeply, generously, and selflessly. That command applies not only to our churches and families but also to the relationships and communities we build as LGBTQ+ people.
The phrase “kindly affectionate” speaks of genuine warmth and care for others. It is not merely tolerance or politeness. It is a love that values another person and seeks their well-being. Likewise, “brotherly love” points to the bonds that unite us in friendship, fellowship, and mutual support.
Jesus gave a similar command when He said:
“This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” — John 15:12
And the Apostle John reminds us:
“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.” — 1 John 4:7
These verses do not place limits on who may love or who is worthy of love. Instead, they point us toward a God whose very nature is love and who calls us to reflect that love in our relationships with others.
For many gay men, there is something especially meaningful in the connection between romantic love and brotherly love. Strong same-sex relationships are often built upon both. The man we love is frequently not only a romantic partner but also a trusted friend, confidant, companion, and source of strength. Romantic affection and deep friendship are often woven together in ways that enrich and strengthen both.
Scripture offers many examples of profound devotion between people. One of the most famous is the friendship between David and Jonathan. After Jonathan’s death, David mourned:
“I am distressed for you, my brother Jonathan; You have been very pleasant to me; Your love to me was wonderful, surpassing the love of women.” — 2 Samuel 1:26
Whatever conclusions people draw about the nature of their relationship, Scripture clearly presents it as one marked by loyalty, sacrifice, affection, and devotion. They honored one another and remained faithful to one another despite tremendous personal risk.
That same spirit should characterize all our relationships today. Whether we are single, dating, married, or surrounded by friends and chosen family, God calls us to be people who love deeply and honor one another generously.
Pride Month is often misunderstood by those outside the LGBTQ+ community. At its best, Pride is not about arrogance or self-centeredness. Rather, it is a rejection of shame and a celebration of the truth that every person is created by God and worthy of dignity and respect. It is about building communities where people are welcomed instead of rejected, supported instead of isolated, and loved instead of condemned.
Paul writes later in this same chapter:
“Be of the same mind toward one another.” — Romans 12:16
And Jesus tells us:
“By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” — John 13:35
As we prepare to enter Pride Month, may we remember that Christian love is more than a feeling. It is a commitment. It is choosing to care for one another, support one another, and honor one another as beloved children of God.
May we be kindly affectionate toward one another with brotherly love. May we give preference to one another in honor. And may the love we share—between friends, partners, spouses, and chosen family—reflect the boundless love of the God who first loved us.
No comments:
Post a Comment