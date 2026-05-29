A Slow Start to Friday

Last night turned into a later night than I had planned. Then, as usual, Isabella decided that breakfast absolutely could not wait and woke me up at 5:00 this morning. After feeding her, I intended to make coffee and start my day, but instead I crawled back into bed and promptly fell asleep again.
I do have my coffee now, but if I’m being honest, I’d still happily go back to sleep. Thankfully, it’s Friday, and I’m working from home today, so I can take things a little easier than usual.
The weekend is just around the corner, and I’m looking forward to a couple of days to relax and recharge. I hope all of you have a wonderful Friday and an even better weekend!
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