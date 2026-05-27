Migraine Fog

This migraine just will not go away. I left work early yesterday because it had gotten so bad, and it only worsened throughout the afternoon and evening. Thankfully, it’s somewhat better this morning, but it’s still lingering enough to make me wish I could simply roll over, pull the covers back up, and go back to sleep.
Unfortunately, life and responsibilities do not always cooperate with migraines. I have a couple of meetings this morning, and unless things suddenly take a turn for the worse before I leave for work, I’ll head in and try to make it through the day. Hopefully, it will stay manageable and not intensify again.
One thing I’ve learned over the years is that migraines are exhausting in more ways than one. Even when the pain eases, they leave behind a sort of fog and fatigue that can make even ordinary tasks feel overwhelming. So today, I’ll just focus on getting through what needs to be done and hope for a quiet evening and a better tomorrow.
I hope everyone else’s day is off to a much better start.
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