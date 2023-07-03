A Monday Holiday

Thankfully, today is a holiday for me. The university decided to give us a four day weekend. It’s a good thing too. I need a day of recovery. Our weather has been crappy. It rained all day yesterday, not to mention that our air quality has been particularly bad because of the Canadian wildfires. These two things in combination created a perfect storm for a major migraine. The nausea was especially bad with this one. I ended up having to not only take my full arsenal of migraine medication but also my anti-nausea medicine. These medicines in combination make it difficult to stay awake and can usually take a day to recover. They helped to end the migraine and nausea, but I’m really glad I have the day off to recover.
1 comment:
I was up in Wolfeboro, NH (Lake Winnipesaukee) with family Friday - Sunday and the weather was definitely no bueno on Sunday but we spent the morning driving back to Boston and running errands so while it was inconvenient it wasn't a problem here. However, I think the weather / rain was much more intense up north. Hopefully the weather will clear today and tomorrow.
Feel better.
Post a Comment