It’s back to work today. My holiday is over. I’d rather do just about anything else. At least it’s only today and tomorrow. I’ll work from home on Friday. Still? I don’t want to have to go to work. I love my job, but due to issues at work, it has made me dread going in. Plus, I didn’t sleep well last night, and I’m feeling a bit out of sorts. Maybe once I get to work, it will be better, but I know there are a few things on my to do list, especially one particular meeting, that I am dreading. Oh well, c’est la vie.
