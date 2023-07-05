Wednesday, July 5, 2023

My Holiday Is Over

It’s back to work today. My holiday is over. I’d rather do just about anything else. At least it’s only today and tomorrow. I’ll work from home on Friday. Still? I don’t want to have to go to work. I love my job, but due to issues at work, it has made me dread going in. Plus, I didn’t sleep well last night, and I’m feeling a bit out of sorts. Maybe once I get to work, it will be better, but I know there are a few things on my to do list, especially one particular meeting, that I am dreading. Oh well, c’est la vie.
