Best Laid Plans

Well, yesterday did not go as planned. In the last few weeks, I’ve been suffering from increasingly worse nausea. When I got in my car to leave for work, the nausea had gotten so bad, and I was suffering from so much motion sickness that I knew I could not drive. I called in sick, went back inside, and tried to remain as still as possible. I took my anti-nausea medicine and eventually I started feeling better. The nausea never fully went away, and I developed a migraine. I contacted my doctor, and it appears that all of this was caused by an increase in two of my medications. I’ve gone back to the decreased dosage, and hopefully, things will be better today. I’m not sure how long it will take to reverse the side effects, because it took weeks for things to build up to this point. Time will tell.
