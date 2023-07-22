Moment of Zen: Ice Cold Coca-Cola

While I know they are bad for you and I only drink them on rare occasions, there are certain hot, sweaty, sunny days when there are few things more refreshing than and ice cold Coca-Cola. Some people would say a cold beer, or, horror of horrors, a Pepsi, but there are times when I just want a carbonated beverage, and a Coca-Cola is often my go to drink. Hard cider is also a good option if I want something alcoholic and bubbly. The only other two options in my opinion are a limonata or a Clearly Canadian, either cherry or peach. Regardless, sometimes nothing quenches my thirst like a carbonated beverage.
What do you consider the most refreshing drink (other than water)?
7 comments:
Lemon juice with water
I go for cider.
I’m down with all your choices!!
Bosguy can introduce you to ice cold guaraná, a brazilian soft drink
Nick from Brazil
Iced tea
Cold Pepsi
Ice-cold beer
