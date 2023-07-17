Don’t Want To

I do not want to face Monday. While I got plenty of sleep last night because I had a headache and took my migraine medicine last night which meant I went to bed early. (I went to bed at 8 pm.) However, I am still feeling the effects of my migraine medication. I just wanted to stay in bed, but I eventually got up and fed Isabella, much to her relief. Regardless, I am moving a bit slowly this morning, and still have a bit of a migraine.
It’s probably going to be a long day at work, mostly because I don’t have a lot to do. Having nothing to do can be as tiring as having a lot to do. When I’m busy, time goes by very quickly, but when I’m not, time seems to just go so slowly.
No comments:
Post a Comment