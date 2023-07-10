It started raining yesterday afternoon and is expected to continue until tomorrow morning. Usually, the rain is not very heavy here, and we rarely get more than an inch of rain at any one time. However, we are expected to get 3”-5” before this rain event is over. We are under flood warnings , but thankfully, I live on high ground well above the nearby river. We’ve also had a fair amount of thunder and lightning.
I say all this because rain and weather/air pressure changes always affects my migraines. I had a somewhat minor one yesterday, but woke today with a pretty bad one. I took my medicine, and I’ll see if it begins to improve. If it doesn’t, I will likely be taking a sick day and going back to bed.
No comments:
Post a Comment