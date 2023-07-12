Pic of the Day

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

My post this morning was an update about the flooding, but I had planned a different kind of post for this morning. Today marks 13 years since I started this blog. Thank you to all who have read this blog over the years. I have made some wonderful friends who have made significant impacts to on my life, and I am grateful for all of you.​

1 comment:

JiEL said...

Happy Blog Birthday..

Wishing your blog a long life and to you too.

Friendly Jean Luc from Montreal.

July 12, 2023 at 7:39 PM

