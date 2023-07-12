My post this morning was an update about the flooding, but I had planned a different kind of post for this morning. Today marks 13 years since I started this blog. Thank you to all who have read this blog over the years. I have made some wonderful friends who have made significant impacts to on my life, and I am grateful for all of you.
A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Pic of the Day
My post this morning was an update about the flooding, but I had planned a different kind of post for this morning. Today marks 13 years since I started this blog. Thank you to all who have read this blog over the years. I have made some wonderful friends who have made significant impacts to on my life, and I am grateful for all of you.
Labels: Pic of the Day
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Happy Blog Birthday..
Wishing your blog a long life and to you too.
Friendly Jean Luc from Montreal.
Post a Comment