As I said yesterday, it’s been quite a week. Luckily, last night’s storms did not cause any additional major damage. From what I saw on the news, a few downed trees were about the worst of it. We have more rain to come this weekend.
For me, I just plan to be lazy. I have a few things to do around my apartment, such as laundry, which I need to catch up on, but otherwise, I just want a nice relaxing weekend.
Wish he was doing MY laundry…
Yesterday between 16h and 18h (4pm-6pm) here in Montreal is was a real flooding hell.
lot of rain, gusting winds, lightnings and in Ottawa region there was a tornado too as well as near Mirabel north of Montreal.
After that short episode of pouring rain, the sky cleared up and we had a nice sunset.
We could then have our fireworks of the International Firework of Montreal contest which goes twice a week, on Thursday and Saturday.
Parts of the city like under pass roads were flooded with some cars caught in them even a news truck of CBC..
Many did and are still having electricity shortage around 60 000 without electricity.
Nothing worse but material damages no lives lost.
Have a nice weekend to recharge your batteries..
