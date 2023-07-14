Friday, July 14, 2023

TGIF!


As I said yesterday, it’s been quite a week. Luckily, last night’s storms did not cause any additional major damage. From what I saw on the news, a few downed trees were about the worst of it. We have more rain to come this weekend.

For me, I just plan to be lazy. I have a few things to do around my apartment, such as laundry, which I need to catch up on, but otherwise, I just want a nice relaxing weekend.
Anonymous said...

Wish he was doing MY laundry…

July 14, 2023 at 9:31 AM
JiEL said...

Yesterday between 16h and 18h (4pm-6pm) here in Montreal is was a real flooding hell.
lot of rain, gusting winds, lightnings and in Ottawa region there was a tornado too as well as near Mirabel north of Montreal.

After that short episode of pouring rain, the sky cleared up and we had a nice sunset.
We could then have our fireworks of the International Firework of Montreal contest which goes twice a week, on Thursday and Saturday.

Parts of the city like under pass roads were flooded with some cars caught in them even a news truck of CBC..

Many did and are still having electricity shortage around 60 000 without electricity.

Nothing worse but material damages no lives lost.

Have a nice weekend to recharge your batteries..

July 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM

