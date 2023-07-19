Good morning, everyone. There isn’t much to talk about today. Not much is happening at work. I have a meeting this morning that should literally take two minutes. Then, this afternoon, I have a virtual conference to attend. I should just take some vacation time since it’s a slow time of year for me. I’m always hesitant to take vacation time just to take vacation time. I’m afraid I might need it for some reason later, so I usually have to take it just before our fiscal year ends, and it’s “use it or lose it” time. I doubt I’ll take time off work because if I don’t have a specific reason for taking vacation time, I just don’t do it even though I probably should.
