Pray for Them

Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
—Matthew 11:28-30
Last week was a long week for many in Vermont. Since Monday, people have been working to clean up the damage done by the floods. A lot has been done so far, but there is so much more to do. So today, I am simply going to ask that you pray for those who have suffered because of the widespread flooding in my adopted state.
Also, today’s post is a short one because I had a terrible migraine last night, and I still have a bit of one this morning. I have just not been up to writing a longer Sunday post and am taking a day of rest.
