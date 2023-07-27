Every so often, I look at what cats are up for adoption at the local humane society. Currently, they have an abundance of of black cats. I usually just look and have no real temptation to adopt another cat, and I might be tempted but won’t be adopting. However, there was one cat who’s story touched my heart. Here’s their description of her:
Mika (Meeka) is a beautiful feline who goes at her own pace to warm up and solicit attention. She does great with other felines and human friends that get to know her slowly. She seeks an adopter who truly can give her a one-room introduction area, and slowly introduce her to the rest of the house and companions. She came to Vermont from California, and was briefly adopted out there, but she hid in the closet, and was returned shortly after.
That last line: “…but she hid in the closet, and was returned shortly after.” How many of us hid in the closet, too? I can identify with little Mika. I go at my own host to warm up and solicit attention. I hope someone adopts this sweet little girl. I’d like to think that a gay man who will give her a loving home and the loving attention she needs and deserves will adopt her. If I did not have Isabella, I’d be there today to take her home.
1 comment:
You don't think Isabelle needs a companion (male or female): she is alone during the day and at night she only thinks of waking you up?
