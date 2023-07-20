T.G.I.Thursday

For the past six weeks and for the next four, I look forward to Thursday because a new episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres each week. The show is great, and I think it’s the best iteration of Star Trek since Deep Space Nine. It is especially fun to watch SNW for two reasons: Anson Mount (above, left) and Ethan Peck (above, right). Anson Mount makes the best looking Star Trek captain since the original Star Trek Captain Jeffrey Hunter, who also played Captain Christopher Pike. However, the main reason is Ethan Peck, the grandson of Gregory Peck. Ethan Peck plays Spock and is incredibly handsome. He also has a fantastically shaped butt and a great body overall. I mean, look at this man:
The show itself is well worth watching, but thankfully there is also plenty of eye candy, including Paul Wesley as a young Lt. James T. Kirk.
1 comment:
OMG! I envy you!
As the adds I will see this new season on Sept.6 here in Montreal.
I like this new Star Trek as you mentionned with many eye candies and the special effects are also quite spectacular too.
I'm eager to see it too.
