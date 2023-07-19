Pic of the Day

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Susan said...

Joe, I know you know I love the cat in the photo. Thanks for the fluffy treat. <3

July 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM
Joe said...

Susan, I thought of you when I chose this picture. I’m glad you liked it.

July 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM
uvdp said...

Joe, you should put more pictures of cats in your blog

July 20, 2023 at 4:10 AM

