It’s been quite a week with the flooding all around me and the inability to get to work. Sleep has not been terribly easy for me this week. My CPAP is not providing the quality of sleep I’m used to, and the last thing I wanted to do this morning when my alarm went off was to get out of bed. Eventually, when I hit the snooze button and rolled over to sleep a little longer, Isabella couldn’t take it anymore and decided I really needed to get up and feed her. So, I did, but I did not want to. I just wanted to stay in bed. However, I had to get up, not only to feed Isabella, but also to get ready for work. Hopefully, the roads will be open, and I can get to work. I have several meetings and some tours to give today, so I can’t really work from home today.
Vermont has begun the long road to recovery, but more rain is expected today and tomorrow. Central Vermont is once again in a high risk for further flooding. Hopefully, that will not happen, and Vermont can continue its long road to recovery.
UPDATE: Thankfully, I was able to get to work this morning.
