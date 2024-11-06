I woke up this morning just before they called Wisconsin for Trump. I cannot convey how devastated I feel right now that the news has called the race for Donald Trump. How can so many Americans be so FUCKING STUPID? When I saw the results, a wave of nausea hit me immediately. I honestly don’t know how democracy will survive in the United States, or how the country itself will survive another Trump administration. I hate this fucking country! That’s all I can say right now. I hate this fucking country! I am completely devastated and am going to just crawl back in bed. This is a nightmare.
If I could, I'd stay in bed for 4 more years. At least he can never run again. Just think, if we're all still here and he hasn't been put out of our misery before then, we'll never see his face again until the joyful day of his obituary.
MarcR, I’m just afraid we will never get rid of him until he drops dead, and then he’ll be replaced by another hateful asshole. He’s not planning to ever leave the White House again.
I have the impression that you voted for Trump on economic issues.
He won by a large margin so you won't have any riots.
Is it really established that he will not be able to run again because he has not served two presidencies in succession?
In France they say: "we didn't leave the inn" , expression which means: we are overwhelmed by something – work, tasks – and it seems complicated, even impossible, to see the end of it. The expression can also be used to express a form of distress in the face of a delicate situation or an accumulation of troubles and problems that are difficult to resolve.
You must take refuge in France, however Canada is closer to you.
We pray, O God of power and wisdom and righteousness, by whom authority is rightly administered, laws are made, and judgment decreed, to assist by your Holy Spirit in counsel and strength the president of these states -United, so that his administration may be conducted in justice and be eminently useful to your people over whom he presides; by encouraging the respect due to virtue and religion; by faithful execution of the laws in justice and mercy .
After reading the news this morning, I feel exactly the same as I did when he was first elected, “I don’t belong here anymore!”
Shock at were this went. Although i have worried about the way Biden left after the primaries and the democrats actually didn’t pick her as our candidate. I feel it was not the the economy but Bidens failure in Gaza for a crease fire that turned some voters. I’m worried about trumps bad health and age that very shorty Vance will be president. That worse yet
VERY SAD news for you Americans this morning.
As a Canadian I will never understand how such a conman, rapist, mysogenistic, fraud, thief could be elected in the highest and most dangerrous office in the world.
To me it also shows how «low education», Evangelical freaks, white supremacists etc can vote for a leader as low as them.
USA is going back 300 years back.
The world is now more in peril as with all he said we stabds for.
Putin most be rejoycind..
4 more years of some circus foolishness in the White House with this clown in chief.
Joe, it feels as though the nation is in the situation just after King Josiah died. You know the rest of the story...
