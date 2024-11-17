Freedom and Responsibility

For this is the will of God, that by doing good you may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men— as free, yet not using liberty as a cloak for vice, but as bondservants of God.—1 Peter 2:15-16
I have always believed that the most important message in Christianity is that Christians should live in a way that exemplifies goodness and righteousness. By being a decent human being and doing good, God says we can silence our critics who speak against Christians out of ignorance or prejudice. As LGBTQ+ Christians this is especially important because so many people who consider themselves to be Christian do not accept us as part of the Christian community, or at least as not living the lifestyle they think we should. In the bone passage Peter is encouraging believers to counter hostility not through argument but through the strength of their character and deeds.
When Christ brought the world His teachings, He set us free from free from sin and the constraints of the Mosaic Law. However, this freedom should not be seen as an excuse to engage in sinful behavior (“a cover-up for evil”). In Matthew 22:37-38, Jesus said, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment. Peter explains in 1 Peter 2:16 that freedom should lead to living as “bondservants of God.” True freedom, according to Peter, is found in willingly submitting to God’s authority and living in accordance with His will. And Jesus tells us in Matthew 22:39-40 that His will is to “love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.”
Christians are called to live lives that testify to their faith, even in the face of criticism or opposition, using good works to show the truth of their beliefs. The Bible offers extensive guidance on living a life that bears witness to faith in God, emphasizing both words and actions as key components of a witnessing life. Matthew 5:14-16 tells us that we “are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” By living our lives in a way that reflects God’s love, truth, and goodness to the world, we can draw others to Him through good works and faithful living. John 13:34-35 tells us that Jesus gave us a new commandment to “love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”
First Peter 3:15 tells us to “always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear” In living a life that is pleasing to God, we are to do good without complaint or expecting praise. Paul wrote in Philippians 2:14-15, “Do all things without grumbling or disputing, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world.” Christian freedom means we should express ourselves through service to God and others, not through selfishness or moral compromise. Considering the recent election that showed how far many Americans who would claim to be Christian have rejected the life that God’s commands us. They voted for selfish reasons and made compromised their morals to follow a man who proclaimed hate and exclusion. God encourages us to live with integrity and purpose, to align our actions with God’s will and showing the world what it means to serve Him faithfully.
The national anthem of the United States refers to our country as the “land of the land of the free and home of the brave.” Jesus set us free but also gave us responsibilities to have this freedom. The Bible speaks extensively about the balance between freedom and responsibility, emphasizing that true freedom is found in Christ and is meant to be exercised responsibly in service to God and others. Here are key principles: John 8:36 tells us, “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” True freedom comes through Jesus, who liberates believers from the bondage of sin, guilt, and spiritual death. This freedom is not merely about doing as one pleases but about living in alignment with God’s will.
Likewise, Galatians 5:13 says, “For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.” Christian freedom is not a license for selfishness or sin but a call to selfless service, motivated by love for others. I honestly believe that Americans have strayed from this commandment of God. On the Day of Judgement, we will all be judge by God for how we lived our lives. I try my best to live a life that is pleasing to God because Romans 14:12 tells us, “So then each of us shall give account of himself to God.” We are responsible for our actions and decisions, knowing we will answer to God for how we the freedom He gave us.
In the recent election, many people forgot that 1 Corinthians 8:9 warns us: “But beware lest somehow this liberty of yours become a stumbling block to those who are weak.” Christians have the freedom to make personal choices, but they must consider how their actions affect others, especially fellow believers. Love should guide the use of freedom. However, many people chose to vote against what God commands us to do and considered only themselves and not how their vote will affect others. Paul says in 1 Corinthians 9:19, “For though I am free from all, I have made myself a servant to all, that I might win more of them.” We should follow Paul’s example Paul used his freedom to serve others and advance the Gospel, showing that Christian freedom is a call to mission and sacrifice.
The Bible teaches that freedom and responsibility are inseparable. True freedom is found in Christ, and it empowers us to live holy lives, serve others in love, and glorify God. Rather than indulging in selfishness, we are called to use our freedom responsibly by considering its impact on others and aligning our actions with God’s purposes. In conclusion, 1 Peter 2:15-16 emphasizes that God’s will is for us to live upright lives, doing good to silence the ignorance of our critics. While Christ set us free from sin, this freedom should not be used as an excuse for sinful behavior but as an opportunity to serve God faithfully. We should balance between freedom with responsibility, by living in a way that honors God and reflects His message. Many in the LGBTQ+ have abandoned their faith because the leaders of their church did not practice the commandment that we are to live a life that shows love and kindness. Those church leaders abandoned the responsibilities they were given to teach the Gospel in a way that restricts the freedoms of others.
I try to live my life in a way that at the end of this life, I can say as Timothy said in 2 Timothy 4:7 that “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
