Last Week’s Election

For many LGBTQ+ individuals, the recent election of Donald Trump in 2024 may feel like a step backward, bringing about complicated emotions and concerns. For those of us who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or queer, this election outcome can be a reminder of the challenges we face in securing lasting acceptance and equality. It may seem hopeless to many of us. I certainly feel that way, but I am trying to find something to be hopeful about in looking towards the future.
The first time Trump was elected, his administration often took stances that left LGBTQ+ people feeling vulnerable. From the debates over protections for LGBTQ+ employees to battles about health care access and the rights of transgender individuals, there was an undercurrent of uncertainty about whether our rights would be respected or reversed, especially with the current makeup of the Supreme Court, which has for several decades mostly protected our rights, but with a majority of ultraconservative justices, our rights are on the line. For some of us, it felt like a time of resilience and strength as we supported one another. But even that resilience can wear thin over time.
Now, in 2024, the news feels overwhelming or even triggering for those who felt we were just beginning to feel secure in our identities or equal in our rights. It’s not uncommon to feel depressed or anxious about what this election means for us and our loved ones. We know that the fight for equality will have to continue in new ways, with new challenges. In this moment, it’s crucial to reach out for support, to find community, and to look after our mental well-being.
For many LGBTQ+ individuals, this election is (or should be) a call to action. It cannot be a time for quiet reflection. We have to be vigilant in our struggle for equality. No matter what, it’s essential to recognize that we’re not alone. There are communities, organizations, and allies ready to stand beside us. Finding hope and comfort in shared spaces, whether online or in person, can help us navigate this complex and sometimes overwhelming time.
