This morning, my bed is calling me back to it. I would love nothing more than to just crawl back into my bed with its warm blankets and go back to sleep. If I did not have a class to teach this afternoon, I would call in sick with a migraine; however, instead, I took some medicine for the headache I woke up with this morning. I am hoping it will improve before I have to leave for work. Maybe after I have some breakfast and take a shower, I will feel more energized, but right now, my energy level is low.
At least, it’s Friday and tomorrow, I can go back to bed after feeding Isabella. I can do the same on Sunday and Monday, too. On Monday, I have a medical appointment at noon, and since it is up in Burlington, I am taking the whole day off. I need an extra day out of the office. Nothing bad has really happened, but work has been putting me in a bad mood this week. There are reasons for my grumpy mood, but I just need to get over it and go about my day.
No comments:
Post a Comment