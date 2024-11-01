Today is going to be a busy day. I have a class to teach first thing this morning, then a meeting shortly afterwards about a class I will be teaching in the Spring, a going away party for a coworker who will be leaving our department for another across campus, and this afternoon, I have an appointment to be fitted for my hearing aids. Tomorrow, I have a luncheon for an organization that I am on their board. Sunday, the time changes as Daylight Savings Time ends, so don’t forget to set back your clocks. Then on Monday, I have a dentist appointment first thing. From Tuesday through Friday, I will be at a museum conference.
Happy November! It’s off to a busy start.
No comments:
Post a Comment