I went to work yesterday and completed a few tasks that needed to be done, but by lunchtime, my migraine was back with a vengeance. I ended up going home at lunch and sleeping most of the afternoon, which helped my migraine. Thankfully, I am feeling better this morning, but if you have migraines, you understand what I call a shadow migraine, also known as a hangover migraine. The technical term is a postdrome migraine. For me, I feel a bit achy (though not as bad as the main migraine), like I am in a brain fog (things just seem to take longer to process), and a feeling of being physically drained. For some people, a postdrome migraine feels like having hangover. I’ve had my share of hangovers over the years, and for me, a postdrome headache is not nearly as bad. It just feels like a dull headache in the background.
The migraine I’ve had this week was one caused by weather changes. The migraine started along with some light rain and got worse as a stronger weather front moved into the area. I often get a migraine either as the weather front moves into or when the precipitation begins. This one seems to have started before the rain began. It is supposed to start raining this afternoon and go through tomorrow morning before starting again late tomorrow night. On Saturday, we are expecting a mix of snow and rain before it becomes only snow on Sunday.
I don’t know what all these weather changes will mean for my migraines, but I am hoping it won’t be too bad. I am planning to have a friend over for Thanksgiving next week, and I have a lot to do to get ready. However, if I have a rough migraine weekend, I may just not be able to host Thanksgiving. I really want to because I love all the cooking, but I can only do so much when my migraines are causing issues.
