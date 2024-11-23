Saturday, November 23, 2024

Moment of Zen: The Black Party


I did go to the Burly Bears Black Party. It was fun. There was a lot of eye candy, especially this one bartender. At times, there were three bartenders, and they were all hot. But, the one who fixed my drink was without a doubt the hottest guy there. He looked similar to the guy in the last pic, except he had a patch of chest hair between his pecs. I had fun people watching, but it was very crowded and loud. I stayed for a while and then decided to just go home.
 
________________________


This guy looks a bit like the bartender.

Posted by at
Labels:

15 comments:

uvdp said...

Glad this evening went well. When you got home you stayed with black with Isabella.

November 23, 2024 at 6:33 AM
RB said...

Did you have to drive all the way home after this event in Burlington?

November 23, 2024 at 7:55 AM
Anonymous said...

Was there a darkroom at this event?

November 23, 2024 at 7:56 AM
Anonymous said...

Loud, crowed event......sounds like conditions that could trigger a migraine?

November 23, 2024 at 8:15 AM
Anonymous said...

I'm glad you went. And I'm also glad you left when you felt like you wanted/needed to!!

November 23, 2024 at 8:42 AM
Joe said...

I did I have to drive back from Burlington.

November 23, 2024 at 9:22 AM
Joe said...

Sadly, no, there was not darkroom, and the room it was in was way too small for the event.

November 23, 2024 at 9:23 AM
Joe said...

It was, which was one of the reasons that I left when I did. I could tell that staying would probably trigger a migraine.

November 23, 2024 at 9:23 AM
Joe said...

I’m glad I went too.

November 23, 2024 at 9:24 AM
Joe said...

Yes, I know I can always come home to Isabella, and she was ready for me to go to bed as soon as I got home. She let me know that it was past our bedtime. LOL

November 23, 2024 at 9:24 AM
CAAZ said...

Glad you made it out and did as much as you wanted.

November 23, 2024 at 9:29 AM
Eric said...

It sounds like you had a great time and left at the right time. And if the bartender looked anything like the young man in the photo, I can see you had something ‘yummy’ to look at. Makes the loud noise more bearable. Plus, no migraine!

November 23, 2024 at 9:38 AM
VRCooper said...

You made it home---Glad you got out of the house---Now go through those phone numbers you collected and prioritize for a playdate----

November 23, 2024 at 10:53 AM
Archie said...

You're on prep....so ready to meet someone, right?

November 23, 2024 at 11:11 AM
Joe said...

Yes and yes!

November 23, 2024 at 11:20 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)