Moment of Zen: The Black Party

I did go to the Burly Bears Black Party. It was fun. There was a lot of eye candy, especially this one bartender. At times, there were three bartenders, and they were all hot. But, the one who fixed my drink was without a doubt the hottest guy there. He looked similar to the guy in the last pic, except he had a patch of chest hair between his pecs. I had fun people watching, but it was very crowded and loud. I stayed for a while and then decided to just go home.
________________________
This guy looks a bit like the bartender.
15 comments:
Glad this evening went well. When you got home you stayed with black with Isabella.
Did you have to drive all the way home after this event in Burlington?
Was there a darkroom at this event?
Loud, crowed event......sounds like conditions that could trigger a migraine?
I'm glad you went. And I'm also glad you left when you felt like you wanted/needed to!!
I did I have to drive back from Burlington.
Sadly, no, there was not darkroom, and the room it was in was way too small for the event.
It was, which was one of the reasons that I left when I did. I could tell that staying would probably trigger a migraine.
I’m glad I went too.
Yes, I know I can always come home to Isabella, and she was ready for me to go to bed as soon as I got home. She let me know that it was past our bedtime. LOL
Glad you made it out and did as much as you wanted.
It sounds like you had a great time and left at the right time. And if the bartender looked anything like the young man in the photo, I can see you had something ‘yummy’ to look at. Makes the loud noise more bearable. Plus, no migraine!
You made it home---Glad you got out of the house---Now go through those phone numbers you collected and prioritize for a playdate----
You're on prep....so ready to meet someone, right?
Yes and yes!
Post a Comment