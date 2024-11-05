United
By Naomi Shihab Nye
When sleepless, it’s helpful to meditate on mottoes of the states.
South Carolina, “While I breathe I hope.” Perhaps this could be
the new flag on the empty flagpole.
Or “I Direct” from Maine—why?
Because Maine gets the first sunrise? How bossy, Maine!
Kansas, “To the Stars through Difficulties”—
clackety wagon wheels, long, long land
and the droning press of heat—cool stars, relief.
In Arkansas, “The People Rule”—lucky you.
Idaho, “Let It Be Perpetual”—now this is strange.
Idaho, what is your “it”?
Who chose these lines?
How many contenders?
What would my motto be tonight, in tangled sheets?
Texas—“Friendship”—now boasts the Open Carry law.
Wisconsin, where my mother’s parents are buried,
chose “Forward.”
New Mexico, “It Grows As It Goes”—now this is scary.
Two dangling its. This does not represent that glorious place.
West Virginia, “Mountaineers Are Always Free”—really?
Washington, you’re wise.
What could be better than “By and By”?
Oklahoma must be tired—“Labor Conquers all Things.”
Oklahoma, get together with Nevada, who chose only
“Industry” as motto. I think of Nevada as a playground
or mostly empty. How wrong we are about one another.
For Alaska to pick “North to the Future”
seems odd. Where else are they going?
About the Poem
"United" by Naomi Shihab Nye is a poignant poem that explores themes of connection, identity, and the shared experiences of humanity. The poem emphasizes the interconnectedness of people across different cultures and backgrounds in the United States. Nye often highlights how shared experiences can bridge divides, fostering a sense of community. Nye reflects on her own cultural background and how it shapes her identity. The poem suggests that our individual stories contribute to a larger narrative of humanity. The poem encourages readers to cultivate empathy for others, suggesting that understanding and compassion can lead to a more united world. I thought this poem was particularly significant for this Election Day because it’s the message I would hope people would think of when they go and vote today.
Nye’s style is characterized by its simplicity and clarity, making complex emotions accessible. The poem may utilize vivid imagery and concrete details to evoke feelings and create a sense of place. The tone is reflective and hopeful, inviting readers to consider their own connections to others. Nye’s voice often conveys warmth and sincerity, reinforcing the poem's message of unity. Nye uses rich imagery to draw readers into her experiences, making abstract concepts of connection and identity tangible. This imagery serves to create emotional resonance, allowing readers to visualize and feel the connections being described.
"United" serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing our shared humanity. Through her eloquent language and thoughtful exploration of identity and connection, Nye invites readers to reflect on their own relationships and the ways in which we can come together, despite differences.
Alabama’s State Motto
Alabama did not have a state motto until 1868 as the original seal of Alabama did not contain a state motto but features a map affixed to a living tree showing one of the state's most valuable resources—its major rivers. The first motto "Here We Rest" was adopted by the Reconstruction Era state legislature on December 29, 1868, for use on the state’s first coat of arms and second seal of Alabama. It depicted a bald eagle atop an American shield, holding a banner inscribed with the motto "Here We Rest" in its beak. This phrase was meant to convey a sense of hospitality and refuge, suggesting that Alabama was a welcoming place where travelers could rest. However, in 1939, at the request of Governor Frank M. Dixon, the original concept of a map design was returned to use, and the current official state motto changed to "Audemus jura nostra defendere," which translates to "We Dare Defend Our Rights." This reflects a strong emphasis on pride, self-determination, and resilience, and it became the formal motto to better represent Alabama’s values and spirit. Too bad, Alabama changed their motto and “Here We Rest” was still the values and spirit of Alabama. However, to be truthful, “We Dare Defend Our Rights" does reflect the current attitude of Alabama, because if you are different than the white Republican majority in the state, then you will not rest there.
Vermont’s State Motto
"Freedom and Unity" is the official motto of the U.S. state of Vermont. The motto was first adopted in 1788 for use on the Great Seal of the Vermont Republic. Following Vermont's admission to the United States in 1791, the legislature once more approved the use of the motto for the new state seal. Vermont's first governor, Thomas Chittenden, cited the state motto in his epitaph: "Out of storm and manifold perils rose an enduring state, the home of freedom and unity." There is general agreement that Vermont's motto is about the idea of balancing two seemingly opposite ideals: the personal freedom and independence of the individual citizen, with the common good of the larger community. By Vermont statute the motto Freedom and Unity is applied to the Great Seal, coat of arms, and flag of Vermont.
About the Poet
Naomi Shihab Nye is an acclaimed American poet, novelist, and anthologist, known for her powerful explorations of identity, culture, and the human experience. Born on March 12, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri, she is the daughter of a Palestinian father and an American mother, which deeply influences her work and perspective. Nye spent her childhood in both the United States and Jerusalem, giving her a unique cross-cultural viewpoint. This diverse background informs much of her poetry, as she navigates themes of belonging, displacement, and connection. She studied at the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned her degree in English and began to develop her writing career.
Nye’s poetry often reflects her experiences and observations about the world, addressing issues such as war, peace, and cultural identity. She has published numerous collections of poetry, including "Different Ways to Pray," "Words Under the Words," and "The Tiny Journalist," each showcasing her ability to capture the nuances of life with compassion and insight. In addition to poetry, Nye has written novels for young adults and essays, and she is a sought-after speaker and educator, conducting workshops and readings across the country. Her work often emphasizes the importance of empathy and understanding in a divided world. Throughout her career, Nye has received various awards, including the Arab American National Museum's Literature Award and the Isabella Gardner Poetry Award. She is also a two-time finalist for the National Book Award.
Nye currently resides in San Antonio, Texas, where she continues to write and teach. Her work resonates with readers of all ages, and she is celebrated for her ability to articulate the complexities of human emotions and experiences. Naomi Shihab Nye is regarded as a significant voice in contemporary poetry, championing themes of peace, diversity, and the power of language. Her writing not only connects with individual experiences but also invites broader reflections on the shared human condition.
