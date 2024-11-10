The River that Divides

And if it seems evil to you to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the River, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”—Joshua 24:15
More than half of American voters have chosen to serve the the “gods” on the “other side of the River.” They have chosen evil, hatred, and subjugation over goodness, love, and freedom. They have chosen poorly, but “for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,” and I hope you will too. Hopefully, time will fly over the next four years, and we will be rid of the orange Mussolini forever. His legacy will likely continue long after he is gone, and things will inevitably get worse before they get better, but we can still believe and fight for democracy.
No country has allowed fascism to be the law of the land forever. It will fail. People will get tired of it when the fascists come for them. Hopefully, the end will come sooner than later. We must believe in God’s plan. My friend Susan said to me on Wednesday after the election, “Before the election, I asked God to please not let this happen. But I also contemplated the fact that if it did, and if it was God's plan, it may be because things need to get so much worse before the people in this country can find their way out.” I just hope that those of us who sounded the warning call will not suffer too much.
In Joshua 24:15, Joshua, the leader of Israel, challenges the people to choose whom they will serve. In this verse, Joshua is addressing the Israelites as they settle in the Promised Land. The essence of the message is a call to commitment and loyalty. Joshua presents a choice: either continue following the one true God who led them out of Egypt, or turn to other gods and idols, like the ones worshiped by surrounding nations. He makes it clear, however, that his own decision is to serve the Lord.
Joshua asks the people to make a deliberate decision about their faith and values. Rather than following out of tradition or obligation, he urges them to consider carefully and personally whom they are deeply committed to serving. The Bible often addresses the challenge of choice—the decision-making that involves choosing between obedience to God and alternative paths that might seem appealing or easier. Throughout scripture, there is a strong theme of free will and moral responsibility, where individuals and communities are called to make deliberate, faithful choices.
In Deuteronomy 30:19-20, God, through Moses, tells the Israelites, “I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.” This passage underscores the choice between life (obedience to God) and death (turning away from Him). God urges them to “choose life” as the path of blessing and flourishing. On Tuesday, many Americans, even though they would disagree with me, turned away from God. They chose to follow their own prejudices and vote for a man who professes their hate loudly an unashamedly.
God gives us the freedom to choose right or wrong. In Genesis 2:16-17, while I n the Garden of Eden, God gave Adam and Eve a choice regarding the tree of knowledge of good and evil. This choice tested their obedience and trust in God’s commands. Their decision to eat the forbidden fruit reflects humanity’s capacity for moral choice, with consequences. Paul writes in Romans 6:16, “Don’t you know that when you offer yourselves to someone as obedient slaves, you are slaves of the one you obey?” This passage emphasizes the importance of whom we choose to obey, be it sin leading to death or obedience leading to righteousness. Again, many chose to obey sin, greed, and hate over obedience to God. In Matthew 7:13-14, Jesus teaches about the “narrow gate” that leads to life and the “broad road” that leads to destruction. He emphasizes that choosing the path of righteousness is often more challenging but ultimately leads to eternal life.
Paul assures believers in 1 Corinthians 10:13 that God will provide a way out of every temptation, but they must choose to take it. This highlights that while God is present to help, the responsibility of choice remains with us. In Galatians 6:7-8, Paul warns, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” This principle of sowing and reaping reflects the importance of making wise, faithful choices, as they bear consequences for ourselves and others. Those who voted for Trump on Tuesday made a poor choice that not only will they have to face the consequences of, but we will suffer the same consequences because they were deceived by an egomaniac who strives on the people who worship him. He is not their savior as they claim. He will be their destruction. Jesus says in Matthew 16:24, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.” Following Jesus requires a decision to prioritize Him above all else, even when it involves sacrifice.
The Bible’s teachings on choice show that we are empowered to choose our path—God does not force obedience but calls us to a relationship that requires our willing commitment. In the face of competing influences, believers are encouraged to pursue lives of faithfulness, love, and trust in God, understanding that our choices are not just for ourselves but impact others and our relationship with God. The consistent biblical invitation is to choose wisely, aligning one’s heart and actions with God’s will.
Joshua’s statement in Joshua 24:15 emphasizes personal and family commitment. By saying, “as for me and my household,” he demonstrates leadership and integrity, showing that his decision is not dependent on what others choose. The Bible places a high value on commitment and integrity, highlighting these qualities as foundational to a faithful life. Commitment is often seen as unwavering loyalty and dedication to God, while integrity represents honesty, moral consistency, and alignment between belief and behavior. Together, these qualities are essential for living a life that reflects God’s character and commands.
In Matthew 5:37, Jesus says, “Let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’” This teaching emphasizes that people should honor their word, highlighting that commitment in relationships and actions should be truthful and dependable. Proverbs 10:9 says, “Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but whoever takes crooked paths will be found out.” This verse underscores the security and trust that comes from a life of integrity, contrasting it with the instability of dishonesty. Many people may be tempted to lose their faith in God or fight fire with fire and insult with insult, but 1 Peter 3:16 encourages believers to “keep a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander.” Maintaining integrity allows Christians to witness to their faith, even when facing criticism or opposition. We must remember this as we deal with those who pervert the words of the Bible to back up their hateful and sinful ways. We cannot stoop to their level. When we look at Donald Trump and his followers, we should remember Proverbs 12:22: “The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy.” God values honesty and trustworthiness, demonstrating that integrity is integral to our character and relationships.
The coming years may be difficult for us to endure, but we must keep our faith despite the challenges. Paul writes in Hebrews 10:23, “Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful,” to encourage believers to remain committed to their faith, trusting that God’s promises are steadfast even in difficult times. James 1:12 says, “Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life.” James shows that commitment and integrity through trials bring rewards, as God honors steadfast faith.
The Bible shows that commitment and integrity are qualities that lead to a life of trust, security, and alignment with God’s will. Commitment involves a deep, unwavering dedication to God, others, and truth, while integrity calls for consistent moral character and honesty. Both are essential for a meaningful relationship with God and an effective witness to others. The Bible teaches that God blesses those who live with integrity and honors their commitments, providing strength and guidance even in the face of challenges. Joshua 24:15 is a powerful statement of family faith. Joshua’s words encourage families, whether biological or chosen, and individuals to make their commitment to God central, regardless of cultural or societal pressures. Joshua issues a call to faithful devotion. It reminds believers that faith is a conscious, personal choice—one that involves commitment and has implications for future generations.
As we navigate the river of life, there will be rocky shoals and rapids that will test you, but there will also be smooth waters that will allow you to glide through effortlessly. The smooth waters seem to be quickly becoming rapids that will be harder and harder to navigate. If we work together and keep our faith, we will get through any rocky shoals we come across. Which side of the river will you end up on? I hope you will join me on the on the river that serves the Lord and works everyday to make the world a better place.
No comments:
Post a Comment