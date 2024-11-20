Migraine Days

I have been doing fairly well with my migraines lately. The combination of Qulipta, a once-daily CGRP medicine (most CGRPs are monthly injections), and quarterly Botox injections seems to be a working pretty well. I’m a month away from my next set of injections, but I’d gone nearly a month without a major migraine before I had one begin on Monday. It was a rainy Monday, and my migraine began with the rain. Thankfully, I was not at work since I’d already taken the day off to go to Burlington for my audiology appointment. However, I ended up calling in sick to work yesterday because I woke up continuing to have a migraine that seemed to be getting worse the longer I was awake. My migraine isn’t completely gone, but I have some things I need to take care of at work that do not need to wait any longer. If my migraine doesn’t improve as the day goes on, I may have to leave early, but I am going to give it a try.
This will be a shortened week at work because I will be going in today and tomorrow, then I’m scheduled to work from home on Friday. Next week will also be a shortened week because of Thanksgiving. We’ll actually close at midday on Wednesday and have the rest of the week off.
Hope you get the work done post haste and can get relief from the migraine soon.
