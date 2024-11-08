Going Home

I’m about to start getting ready for my day. I have conference stuff this morning including a field trip to a museum, then we will hit the road to head home. I can’t wait to see Isabella. She’ll probably spend the first hour telling me how displeased she was that I was gone and how happy she is that I am back. She’ll demand attention and lots of petting. I can’t wait. I love that little girl. It’s going to be a long day. It’s been a long week with a lot of disappointment, but the week is almost over. I’ll be back home soon, but for now, I need to take a shower and get ready for my day.
Even with the disappointment I know we have all felt this week, try and have a wonderful weekend! I’m taking a friend car shopping tomorrow, and it will be so nice spending the day with her.
1 comment:
Deshone has great insights on car shopping---new, used, and leasing.
His website:
https://www.carsfromhome.com/cars-from-home-toolkit-ig?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaYRB88cmB0V9CfO0nPNwNBklpp9oe_k9J-gjgH-GcxMhQSW0O_kMqeYBEU_aem_a7rq7n4aTwSDr0SfD99DrA
His Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/deshonetheautoadvisor/?hl=en
Happy Friday---
Travel safely---
Have a great weekend---
Post a Comment