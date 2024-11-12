At the Mid Hour of Night
By Thomas Moore
At the mid hour of night, when stars are weeping, I fly
To the lone vale we loved, when life shone warm in thine eye;
And I think oft, if spirits can steal from the regions of air,
To revisit past scenes of delight, thou wilt come to me there,
And tell me our love is remembered, even in the sky.
Then I sing the wild song ’twas once such pleasure to hear!
When our voices commingling breathed, like one, on the ear;
And, as Echo far off through the vale my sad orison rolls,
I think, oh my love! ’tis thy voice from the Kingdom of Souls,
Faintly answering still the notes that once were so dear.
About this Poem
Thomas Moore’s poem “At the Mid Hour of Night” is a lyrical expression of love, longing, and memory. The poem captures a moment of deep nostalgia, where the speaker reflects on a lost love, filling the quiet night with a bittersweet yearning. The “mid hour of night” symbolizes a quiet, solitary time when one is most likely to be lost in thought. It represents a reflective moment when memories resurface.
The speaker reminisces about a past love, feeling the ghostly presence of their lover in the silence of the night. The imagery Moore uses evokes a dream-like, almost haunting quality, as if the speaker is visited by memories that cannot be fully grasped or held onto. His speaker’s longing reflects a deep emotional attachment to someone who is absent, suggesting either physical separation or the finality of death. The lines speak to the way love lingers in memory, refusing to fade even when the person is no longer present. Moore’s choice of words, like “phantoms” and the suggestion of a ghostly presence, gives the poem an ethereal quality, hinting that the lover’s memory might be more than just a thought—it’s almost as if the lover is truly there in spirit.
The line “The light of other days” suggests that past memories shine brightly in the speaker’s mind, illuminating the present with a light that is no longer physically there. This metaphor captures the power of memory to bring joy and sorrow, showing how love remains a part of one’s life even when it’s no longer tangible.
Ultimately, “At the Mid Hour of Night” explores the power of love to transcend time and space. The speaker’s love lives on in memories, as vivid and haunting as if it were a spectral presence. Moore’s poem speaks to the universal experience of missing someone and feeling their absence keenly, especially in quiet, reflective moments. The poem thus touches on the immortality of love, held within the mind and heart, and how deeply it intertwines with memory and longing.
About the Poet
Thomas Moore (1779–1852) was an Irish poet, singer, songwriter, and entertainer, renowned for his romantic poetry and Irish patriotic songs. Born in Dublin, Moore attended Trinity College and later moved to London, where he became well-known in literary circles. His works often celebrated Irish culture and history, most famously in Irish Melodies (1808–1834), a collection of lyrics set to traditional Irish tunes. His poems, like “The Last Rose of Summer” and “Oft, in the Stilly Night,” became widely popular for their lyrical beauty and emotional depth. Moore was also politically active, advocating for Irish nationalism and independence, which reflected in his writings. He is remembered as Ireland’s national bard, combining literary skill with a deep love for his homeland. Moore died in Wiltshire, England, on February 25, 1852.
