Thanksgiving Eve

Today should be an easy day. I only have to work a half day, and then, I will be finished with work for the week. The weather is supposed to be better today as well. Yesterday, we had rain, freezing rain, snow, and graupel throughout the day. It was cold, nasty, and windy. Today, we should actually see some sun. The temperatures will be about the same, just above freezing. Tomorrow is not supposed to be a good weather day. We are expecting 4-5” of snow.
It’s going to be a very lowkey Thanksgiving tomorrow. I canceled my plans for tomorrow. With the weather we are expecting tomorrow and the fact that I am just not in the mood, I decided not to go to the trouble. I will cook some turkey and some cornbread dressing, but I don’t know what else I will have. I also plan to make some turkey and wild rice soup. I plan to come straight home from work today and not leave my apartment until Saturday or Sunday.
Have a peaceful Thanksgiving, Joe. There are days when it's just good to stay inside and watch the snow through the windows!
