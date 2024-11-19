To Wahilla Enhotulle
By Alexander Posey
(To the South Wind)
O Wind, hast thou a sigh
Robbed from her lips divine
Upon this sunbright day—
A token or a sign?
Oh, take me, Wind, into
Thy confidence, and tell
Me, whispering soft and low,
The secrets of the dell.
Oh, teach me what it is
The meadow flowers say
As to and fro they nod
Thro’ all the golden day.
Oh, hear, Wind of the South,
And whispering softer yet,
Unfold the story of
The lone pine tree’s regret.
Oh, waft me echoes sweet
That haunt the meadow glen—
The scent of new-mown hay,
And songs of harvest men;
The coolness of the sea
And forest dark and deep—
The soft reed notes of Pan,
And bleat of straying sheep.
Oh, make me, Wind, to know
The language of the bee—
The burden of the wild
Bird’s rapturous melody;
The password of the leaves
Upon the cottonwood;
And let me join them in
Their mystic brotherhood.
About the Poem
Alexander Posey’s poem “To Wahilla Enhotulle” reflects themes of longing, love, and a deep connection to the natural world, which are often characteristic of his work as a Creek (Muscogee) poet. Posey, a Native American writer and journalist, often used his poetry to explore themes of identity, cultural heritage, and the spiritual connection of the natural landscape. The poem expresses a heartfelt yearning for Wahilla Enhotulle, who might represent a specific person or an idealized figure of love. The poet’s tone is deeply personal, blending admiration with a sense of melancholy, as if the connection to this figure is distant or unfulfilled.
Nature plays a significant role in the poem’s imagery, serving as a metaphor for the poet’s emotions and his cultural identity. Posey often drew upon the natural elements of the Creek homeland to anchor his reflections, and here nature may symbolize the enduring beauty and purity of Wahilla Enhotulle or their bond. While the poem’s primary focus is personal, it may also carry cultural undertones. As a Creek writer, Posey’s work often honors his heritage, and the name Wahilla Enhotulle itself evokes Creek linguistic roots, grounding the poem in his culture. There’s a wistful quality in the poem, as if the poet is reflecting on something fleeting—whether it be love, memory, or life itself. This theme resonates with the universal experience of cherishing moments that cannot last.
“To Wahilla Enhotulle” can be read as an ode to a beloved person or a representation of an ideal that feels just out of reach. The intertwining of personal affection with a reverence for nature reflects Posey’s deep spiritual connection to the world around him, rooted in his identity as both a poet and a Creek individual. The poem invites readers to contemplate love, beauty, and the way they endure, even amid change or loss.
Most often when we think of the removal of Native Americans from the Southeastern United States, the Cherokee Indians and the Trail of Tears is often the most dramatically remembered, but the Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Creek Indians also faced the hardships brought about by President Andrew Jackson’s administration passing the Indian Removal Act in 1830. The forced displacement of the Creek (Muscogee) people from their ancestral lands in the southeastern United States (modern-day Alabama, Georgia, and Florida) to designated Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma adds a deeper meaning for “To Wahilla Enhotulle.” The removal process, often called the Trail of Tears, was marked by immense suffering, resistance, and loss. During the removal, thousands of Creek people were marched westward under harsh conditions, suffering from disease, starvation, and exposure. It is estimated that around 3,500 Creek people died during the journey.
The Creek removal was part of a broader pattern of dispossession and cultural disruption faced by Native American tribes. Despite the trauma of removal, the Creek Nation has endured, maintaining a vibrant culture and community in Oklahoma today. Despite the hardships, they established a new government and cultural institutions, preserving their traditions and identity. The history of removal remains a powerful reminder of the resilience of Indigenous peoples in the face of systemic oppression.
On a personal note, my great grandmother was a Creek Indian from Alabama. A small group of the Creek descendants stayed behind and settled largely in Escambia County, Alabama, where the federally recognized Poarch Band of Creek Indians has a reservation.
About the Poet
Alexander Posey (1873–1908) was a Creek (Muscogee) poet, journalist, humorist, and political figure, celebrated for his contributions to Native American literature and his advocacy for his people. Born near Eufaula in Indian Territory (modern-day Oklahoma), he was of mixed Creek and European descent. Posey was fluent in both Creek and English, which deeply influenced his literary voice.
He attended Bacone Indian University, where he honed his writing skills and developed a love for literature. Posey became a prominent journalist and the first Native American to own and edit a newspaper, the Eufaula Indian Journal. Through this platform, he addressed issues facing Native communities, including land allotment policies and the erosion of tribal sovereignty.
Posey is best known for his poetry, which blends themes of nature, love, and Creek heritage with a modern sensibility. His poems often reflect a deep connection to the natural world, as well as a sense of longing and melancholy. He also gained fame for his humorous “Fus Fixico” letters, satirical essays written in the voice of a fictional Creek elder, critiquing government policies and cultural assimilation.
Tragically, Posey died at the age of 35 in 1908, drowning in the North Canadian River. Despite his short life, his work continues to resonate as a significant contribution to American and Native American literature.
Because of my limited background with poetry, I actually look forward to reading your commentary about the author and poems. Your extensive knowledge and scholarship about writers is 1st rate.
As a matter of context, I used to follow Garrison Keillor’s daily literary podcast: “The Writer’s Almanac”. Your Tuesday poetry posts are of equally high quality.
Continue the good work!
That is truly high promise. Thank you so much. I’m glad you enjoy these posts. I love poetry and when I started doing the poetry posts, they were not very popular. Now, I have followers who truly enjoy the poetry I post.
