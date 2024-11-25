Monday, Again

It’s Monday morning, and as usual, I wish I was still in bed. Isabella let me sleep until a little after 5 am, but I did not want to get up to feed her. However, I did get up to feed her and to fix my own breakfast. It should be an easy day at work today. I will be the only person there. My coworkers are taking vacations today, one all week and the other possibly the whole week. We will only be open today, Tuesday, and half a day on Wednesday. The student’s on campus are gone for Thanksgiving, so that means we won’t have any student workers this week either. I doubt we will even have any visitors, although one or two might trickle in. Hopefully, it will be a quiet week. With that being said, I wish that I too had the whole week off and could just stay at home and go back to bed.
Have a great week, everyone!
Automatic Pet Feeder
Amazon has an assortment of digital pet feeders. Whenever we — the wife & kids — go out of town, I just set the feeder & it tackles that chore effortlessly. Same goes for the digital literacy box — just “set it & forget it”
The family cat is extremely temperamental, lazy and is emotionally needy; the “toy” dog loves road trips and craves companionship.
This was merely a thought, not advice nor recommendation.
Have a blissful & relaxing holiday!
I have a sled-cleaning litterbox, one of the best investments I ever made. I tried the automatic feeder, but unless her wet food is straight out of the pouch and I am the one feeding it to her as soon as I get up, she won’t eat it. She won’t eat wet food from anyone else, nor would she ever eat it from an automatic cat feeder. She has dry food in an automatic feeder, but she wants the wet food first thing in the morning. Thanks for the suggestion. I wish it would work, but at least I know I’ll get up in time for whatever needs doing during the day.
I have a question for the feline professor and doctor.
My neighbors' cat, before coming to me kindly, scratches its claws. How to interpret this behavior? Thanks .
Have a good week Joe and Isabelle the Indomitable.
