Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.— 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18
In the United States, we celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November. In Canada, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday in October, and Germany celebrates it on the first Sunday of October. As those of us in the US gather to celebrate Thanksgiving this Thursday, let us take a moment to reflect on the true essence of gratitude. Thanksgiving is not merely a day or a meal; it is the spirit of the heart, a discipline of recognizing God’s goodness in every season of life. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on our blessings and express gratitude. However, as believers, giving thanks should not just be an annual tradition—it should be a way of life. James 1:17 says, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” When we pause to thank God, we align our hearts with His, focusing not on what we lack but on His abundant provision.
For most of November, many Americans have not felt much to be thankful for after the results of the presidential election. Many of us have been depressed at the attitudes and actions of our fellow Americans and have suffered intense anxiety over what will happen over the next four years. With every announcement of a new cabinet appointment, the situation seems increasingly more dire. The inmates are gearing up to run the asylum. So, how can we give thanks when life feels difficult? The answer lies in trusting God. Gratitude flows from a heart that recognizes God’s goodness and faithfulness, even when we do not fully understand His plans. When we focus on His unchanging nature, we can find reasons to rejoice, even in the hardest seasons. Psalm 107:1 tells us to “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.” Remember that, in Christ, we have an eternal hope that surpasses our present challenges. In 2 Corinthians 4:17–18, Paul told the Corinthians, “For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So, we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
Paul encourages us in 1 Thessalonians 5:18, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” It is easy to give thanks when life is good, but true thanksgiving is found in trusting God even in hardship. Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” When we remember that God works all things for our good, we can thank Him even in trials, knowing He is refining us. Gratitude is a powerful testimony of faith. Jesus demonstrated this when He healed the ten lepers in Luke 17:11–19. Only one returned to thank Him, and Jesus said, “Your faith has made you well.” Thanksgiving sets us apart as people who recognize and respond to God’s grace.
This Thanksgiving, take time to reflect on God’s blessings, even in areas where you might not normally think to give thanks. For example, thank Him for lessons learned through challenges, for His provision in times of need, and for the gift of salvation through Jesus. Over the coming year, take time each day to count your blessings, whether big or small. Write down three things you are thankful for each day. Share your thanks with God in prayer and with others in encouragement. Let us remember the words of David in Psalm 9:1, “I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart; I will recount all of Your wonderful deeds.” Thanksgiving is not a fleeting moment but a way of life that honors God and transforms us. As we give thanks today, may our gratitude draw us closer to the Giver of every good gift.
Thanksgiving is, originally, a day of giving thanks for the harvest and for the past year.
In France, the grape harvest festival becomes the celebration of the end of the annual harvest; no fixed date.
Among the Jews, for Sukkot or Feast of Booths and Tents, we celebrate with joy the divine assistance received for the end of the harvest, the month of September or October.
