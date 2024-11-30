Moment of Zen: New Fallen Snow

I know that a lot of people in areas that receive a lot of snow hate the stuff, and I will admit, when I have to shovel snow, clean snow off my car, or get out in the snow, I am one of them. However, there is something so beautiful and peaceful about pristine white snow that has just fallen. It blankets everything in its soft beauty. Everything seems quieter and more peaceful. It never lasts long, but it’s those first few moments when it is undisturbed that are breathtaking.
