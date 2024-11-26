Thank God, I Glory in Thy Love!
By Frances Sargent Osgood
Thank God, I glory in thy love, and mine!
And if they win a warm blush to my cheek,
It is not shame—it is a joy divine,
That only there its wild bright life may speak.
From that most sacred and ecstatic hour,
When, soul to soul, with blissful thrill we met,
My love became a passion, and a power,
Too proud, too high, for shame or for regret.
Come to me, dearest, noblest!—lean thy head,
Thy gracious head, once more upon my breast;
I will not shrink nor tremble, but, instead,
Exulting, soothe thee into perfect rest.
I know thy nature, fervent, fond, yet strong,
That holds o’er passion an imperial sway;
I know thy proud, pure heart, that would not wrong
The frailest life that flutters in thy way;
And I, who love and trust thee, shall not I
Be safe and sacred on that generous heart?
Albeit, with wild and unavailing sigh,
Less firm than thou, I grieve that we should part!
Ah! let thy voice, in dear and low replies,
Chide the faint doubt I sooner say than think;
Come to me, darling!—from those earnest eyes
The immortal life of love I fain would drink!
About the Poem
Frances Sargent Osgood’s poem, “Thank God, I Glory in Thy Love!” reflects a deeply spiritual and reverent tone, with themes of gratitude, faith, and divine love. Osgood often wrote in a lyrical style, and this poem is no exception. The rhythmic and melodic quality suggests it may have been intended as a hymn or prayer. The poem uses consistent meter and rhyme, which reinforce the devotional and meditative tone.
The poem’s repeated exclamation, “Thank God,” demonstrates overwhelming gratitude. This serves as both a declaration of faith and a personal testimony of divine grace. The phrase “I Glory in Thy Love” highlights the poet’s adoration and recognition of God’s infinite love. This is a central theme, suggesting that divine love is transformative and worth celebrating. The tone conveys humility, acknowledging the dependence of human beings on God’s love and grace. The speaker seems to place full trust in a higher power. The tone is fervent and joyful, marked by sincere devotion. The exclamation and direct address to God create an intimate atmosphere, as though the speaker is in a private moment of worship or prayer.
The language is simple yet powerful, emphasizing the universality of faith. Phrases like “Thank God” and “Glory in Thy Love” invoke a sense of awe and personal connection to the divine. There may also be nature or light imagery, common in Osgood’s works, symbolizing God’s omnipresence and goodness. One of my favorite Bible verses, 1 John 4:16, “And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them,” complements the poem’s central theme of celebrating and glorifying divine love. It emphasizes reliance on God’s love and the intimate relationship between the believer and the divine, mirroring the poem’s tone of gratitude and spiritual connection.
Osgood (1811–1850) was a prominent poet of the Romantic period in America. Many of her works explore themes of love, spirituality, and nature, often using a highly emotive and lyrical style. Her poetry reflects both personal experiences and broader cultural influences of transcendentalism and religious revivalism during her time. “Thank God, I Glory in Thy Love!” can be seen as a direct expression of the Romantic ideal of finding the divine in everyday experiences. It invites readers to reflect on their own relationship with faith and encourages a celebration of divine love as a sustaining force in life.
Romanticism was an intellectual and artistic movement that emerged in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, primarily in Europe, as a reaction against the Enlightenment’s focus on reason and the Industrial Revolution’s emphasis on progress and mechanization. It celebrated emotion, individuality, and the sublime beauty of nature, emphasizing the power of imagination and the depth of human experience. Romanticism laid the groundwork for later movements like Transcendentalism and Symbolism.
Osgood’s Romanticism may have inspired her to use biblical principals to look backward to early Christianity. Colossians 3:16-17 is a reminder to live in constant gratitude, inspired by God’s love. “Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” Likewise, 1 Chronicles 16:34 tells us to “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever,” and 2 Corinthians 9:15 says, “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!” These verses inspire a posture of thankfulness, acknowledging God’s abundant love, faithfulness, and grace in our lives.
“Thank God, I Glory in Thy Love!” exemplifies Osgood’s gift for merging personal emotion with universal themes of spirituality. Through its lyrical form and sincere tone, the poem resonates as both a hymn of gratitude and a celebration of divine connection.
About the Poet
Frances Sargent Osgood (1811–1850) was an American poet and writer known for her sentimental and lyrical poetry, as well as her contributions to 19th-century literary culture. She gained prominence during the Romantic period and was particularly celebrated for her emotive and accessible style, which often explored themes of love, spirituality, nature, and domestic life. She was also recognized for her dynamic personality and her connections within literary circles.
Osgood was born Frances Sargent Locke in Boston, Massachusetts, into a well-educated and artistic family. She demonstrated an early talent for writing, publishing her first poems as a teenager. Her marriage to Samuel Stillman Osgood, a portrait artist, led her to move frequently between Boston, New York, and London, where she became active in literary and artistic communities.
Frances Osgood’s works appeared in popular magazines and journals of the time, such as Godey’s Lady’s Book and The Broadway Journal. She wrote poetry, essays, and children’s literature, producing a large body of work that was widely read and admired in her day. Her style was characterized by its emotional sincerity, vivid imagery, and lyrical quality.
Osgood is perhaps most famously remembered for her relationship with Edgar Allan Poe. The two exchanged a series of public, flirtatious poems in literary journals, sparking rumors about their romantic involvement. Though their relationship was likely platonic, it contributed to Osgood’s fame, as Poe admired her talent and described her poetry as embodying “delicacy, grace, and genius.”
Frances Osgood struggled with health issues throughout her life, likely due to tuberculosis, which ultimately led to her untimely death at the age of 38. Despite her relatively short life, she left a significant mark on 19th-century American literature, representing the Romantic ideal of combining artistic creativity with heartfelt emotion.
Today, she is remembered not only for her poetry but also as a prominent figure in the literary culture of her time, balancing her public career with the roles of wife, mother, and socialite. Her work offers a glimpse into the sensibilities of Romanticism as it played out in American poetry.
Today’s Poetry Posting: 11/26/24:
Despite all the political woes, and prevailing winds of uncertainty & change that lay ahead, there is still SO much to be thankful for. We now embark on the 2024 Thanksgiving Holiday with the broad blessings of a nation at Peace & relative prosperity.
Today’s posting — irregardless of the original contextual meaning — made me pause. It wasn’t so long ago that COVID 19 overshadowed Thanksgiving.
Anyway, thanks for posting this mindful poem.
Quick Side Note:
I actually look forward
to reading these poetry posts as I commute on the DC redline to work on Tuesday mornings.
