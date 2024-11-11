Honoring LGBTQ+ Veterans

Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday observed annually on November 11 to honor and thank all military veterans for their service to the country. Originally called Armistice Day, it marked the end of World War I at 11 am on November 11, 1918. In 1954, it was renamed Veterans Day to recognize veterans of all wars and branches of service. In some countries, it was renamed Remembrance Day. Unlike Memorial Day, which honors those who died in military service, Veterans Day celebrates all who have served, both living and deceased. It’s a day to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans to protect the freedoms and values of the United States. Today, we extend a special recognition to LGBTQ+ veterans who have made extraordinary sacrifices to protect our freedoms, often facing unique challenges and barriers along the way.
The military has historically been a challenging environment for LGBTQ+ service members, with policies like “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT) reminding us of a time when service members risked their careers—and even their freedom—by simply being open about their identities. The repeal of DADT in 2011 marked a significant step toward equality, but LGBTQ+ veterans have a longer history of service and sacrifice that deserves our recognition and respect.
LGBTQ+ veterans have served in every conflict in American history, often in silence, yet with a dedication to the mission and their comrades. Despite facing systemic discrimination, they have shown the same courage and commitment as their peers, contributing to our safety and national security. Their service is a testament to their resilience and a reminder of the strength that diversity brings to our armed forces.
Many LGBTQ+ veterans carry the additional burden of dealing with the consequences of historical discrimination. For some, this has meant fighting for proper benefits, receiving honorable discharges, or simply finding acknowledgment of their service. Thankfully, as awareness and support grow, resources are being created to help LGBTQ+ veterans access the care and recognition they deserve. These efforts are crucial as we work toward a future where all veterans are honored for their service, regardless of who they are.
Today, we honor LGBTQ+ veterans for their bravery, resilience, and sacrifice. They remind us that the pursuit of freedom and equality often requires courage not only on the battlefield but in everyday life. Let us continue to support and uplift LGBTQ+ veterans, ensuring they receive the honor, care, and respect they have always deserved.
Thank you to all LGBTQ+ veterans. Your service has made a difference, and your stories continue to inspire us all.
