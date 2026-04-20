A Busy Week

I woke up this morning with a headache, so after feeding Isabella, I went back to bed for a bit. Thankfully, the extra sleep helped—because today is not a day I can afford to call in sick. I’m the only one scheduled at the museum, I have a class to teach this morning, and a full slate of administrative work waiting for me afterward.
It’s going to be a very busy week. Today alone will likely keep me occupied from start to finish. Tomorrow, I’ll be heading to Burlington to pick up a speaker we’re flying in. I’ll be playing host for the day—taking her to lunch, showing her around Burlington and Montpelier, and getting her settled into her hotel. Then it’s dinner tomorrow night. On Wednesday, we have several activities planned at the museum leading up to her talk, and that evening I’ll take her back to the airport.
And then—finally—I’m off for five days.
I’ll be heading to Montreal Thursday morning and staying through Sunday. After the pace of this week, it’s a trip I’m very much looking forward to. A little escape, and a much-needed one.
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