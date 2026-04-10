The Luxury of No Plans

I’m still in the middle of using up my vacation days, and today is one of those rare, wonderful days when I have absolutely nothing I have to do. There are certainly things I should do—and I probably will get around to a few of them—but nothing is pressing, nothing is urgent, and that makes all the difference.
Much to Isabella’s chagrin, I slept later than usual this morning. She does not approve of any deviation from her carefully curated schedule—especially when it involves her breakfast being delayed—but she has, for the moment, resigned herself to my laziness.
At this point, there’s not even a compelling reason to get dressed. The coffee is hot, the house is quiet, and the day is mine to ease into at whatever pace I choose. Honestly, those are the best kinds of mornings.
We’ve had two beautiful days of weather—nothing but sunshine. Wednesday was pleasantly mild, while yesterday turned a bit colder and windier. Today, though, looks like it’s shaping up to be just right: sunny with mild temperatures. It might be the perfect excuse to take a walk later and enjoy a bit of fresh air.
But for now? I think I’ll stay right here, sip my coffee, and enjoy the simple luxury of doing absolutely nothing for a little while longer.
1 comment:
Move over, I'm sliding in?
Willam NS
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