Borrowed Sunlight

Vermont might be known as the Green Mountain State, but it often feels like the Gray Sky State. Most people I know take Vitamin D because the sun can be such a rare guest. The past few days, though, have been a welcome exception—bright, clear, and almost generous with their light. Of course, today’s sunshine is apparently our last for a while. Rain is moving in tonight and tomorrow, which we do need. It’s been so dry that wildfires have already started to pop up, something that always feels a bit out of place here.
Still, I’m glad to wake up feeling better this morning and able to appreciate the sunlight, even if I’ll spend most of it inside the museum. It figures that the day I’m free to be out and about, the clouds will roll back in and bring the rain with them. That seems to be the way of things—sun when you’re busy, rain when you’re not.
I suppose that just makes days like today feel a little more precious.
1 comment:
I suppose that just makes days like today feel a little more precious : this is one facet of Murphy's Law https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murphy%27s_law .
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