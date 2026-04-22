Yesterday was one of those full, nonstop days that reminds me just how much I can pack into a schedule when I need to. Our speaker arrived, and from about 7:30 in the morning until 9:00 last night, I was on the go—playing host, coordinating details, showing off a bit of Vermont, and making sure everything went smoothly. Aside from a brief hour at home between getting her settled into the hotel and heading out to dinner, it was constant motion.
Thankfully, Isabella took a little pity on me this morning and let me sleep until 5:00—though she made it quite clear that she did not approve of the delayed breakfast. Even with the extra rest, I’m feeling the wear of it today, and I know I’ll be just as tired when I finally get home tonight.
Still, this is one of my favorite parts of what I do. There’s something genuinely rewarding about hosting our out-of-town speakers—getting to know them, sharing a glimpse of Vermont, and helping create a welcoming experience. She’s been wonderful to spend time with, and I’ve truly enjoyed it.
But I’ll admit, I’ll also be glad when I drop her off at the airport this evening. Tomorrow, I check into my own hotel, and for the first time in a few days, I’ll be able to pause, breathe, and relax a bit. And right now, that sounds pretty perfect.
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